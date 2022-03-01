Arunachal logs 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 64,427

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,427 on Tuesday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was recorded, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state had reported five new cases and zero deaths on Monday.

East Siang district registered the highest number of fresh infections at four, followed by three each in Tawang and the Capital Complex region, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 134 active cases, while 63,997 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 29 on Monday, he said.

The recovery rate marginally improved to 99.33 per cent from 99.31 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state has thus far tested 12.63 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 319 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate dipped to 1.25 per cent.

As many as 16.37 lakh people have been inoculated so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.



