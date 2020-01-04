Artists take up brush & paint to protest against CAA & NRC
Mumbai: A group of artists held a protest here on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by creating paintings around the theme of 'Save Constitution'.
The protest was organised by the Secular Movement and the Secular Artist Movement at the Azad Maidan in south Mumnbai.
A group of around 18 artists came together and created several paintings on the canvass to express their dissent against the new citizenship law.
"We reject the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as these things are divisive and discriminatory in nature and against the core principles of the Indian Constitution," Bharat Shelke, executive president of Secular Movement said.
"As part of the protest, the artists brought canvasses, paints and brushes to express their anger against the CAA through paintings," he added.
He said there is fear that due to this Act, lakhs of people from backward class, nomadic tribe communities will be rendered "stateless".
President of the Secular Movement, Gautamiputra Kamble, said the Act is dividing the nation.
"We are against it...Several secular artists came together to create paintings against the Act as part of the protest," he said.
Apart from the artists, several others took part in the protest, holding banners against the new legislation and the NRC.
