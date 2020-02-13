Arth-Ganga to play a key role in job creation: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Stressing that Arth-Ganga project would boost economic development and inclusive growth for farmers, small traders and villagers, Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya said that inland waterways is one of the most important pillars of Arth-Ganga project that would result into inclusive growth and play a key role in generation of enormous employment opportunities in the national waterways stretch.



"With the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'reform, perform and transform', cargo volume on Ganga would be increased by four times with special focus on developing inland waterways," the minister said while addressing reporters on Thursday.

Mandaviya further stated that almost half of the Indian population lives around

Ganges river belt in which about 1/5th of all India's freight originates and 1/3rd terminates in the states around Ganges belt.

"Ministry of Shipping has taken several initiatives in last few years which has resulted into substantial growth in-terms of increasing inland cruises from 3 to 9, cargo from 30,00,000 MT to 70,00,000 MT, and vessels in-flow from 300 to 700," he said.

Spelling our key steps taken by the ministry, he said, "A lot of activities like developing of small jetties by Shipping Ministry have been carried out for the beneficial for small community especially for farmers, traders and general public in the 1400 km stretch of National Waterway - 1 from Banaras to Haldia."

"The farmers would get a better return for their produce as the transportation of goods would become easier and cost effective by this. It will improve ease of living' and 'ease of doing business," he said.