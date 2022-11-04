Arrangements made for Swamy's security: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi HC that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure safety of former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at his private residence considering that he is a 'Z category' protectee.

Taking note of the Central government's submission, Justice Yashwant Varma closed the proceedings in the application filed by Swamy in which he claimed that in spite of an earlier assurance, the Centre was yet to make adequate security arrangements at his private accommodation.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, submitted that security agencies are satisfied that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure safety of Swamy, considering that he is a 'Z category' protectee.

In pursuance to the court's earlier direction, the Centre also filed an additional affidavit in the matter.