'Arrangements made for procurement of crops'

Chandigarh: A Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the State Government is committed to the welfare of farmers and adequate arrangements have been made for the procurement of the Kharif crops in the State.



aKaushal was interacting with media persons after paying obeisance at the historical Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula here on Monday.

He said that the State Government has made all necessary arrangements for the procurement of paddy in the State which has begun on October 1. The mandis have been properly cleaned and the old stock of paddy has been lifted. Besides, the arrangement of nutritious food at subsidized rates has been made under the Atal Yojana for the farmers visiting the mandis.

Kaushal said that proper arrangement of milling has been made in the mandis and the traders are also giving their cooperation. Regarding the gate pass, he said as the entire process has been computerized, farmers would not face any problem regarding the gate pass.