'Arrangements in place to drain rainwater from farmers' fields'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister said that for drainage of rainwater the state government has made all the requisite arrangements.Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was responding to queries by mediapersons on Thursday. On this occasion, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister JP Dalal was also present.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is concerned about the farmers and is making every effort to extend all help to them. Chief Minister said that all arrangements have been made by the state government to drain the excess water logging due to rain. No farmer will be allowed to face damage to their present crop, neither will they be allowed to face problems while sowing their next crop on time. Describing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' as a symbol of the spirit of patriotism, Chief Minister Khattar said that from August 13 to August 15, 2022, the state government itself, NGOs and other institutions of the state should hoist the Tricolor on every building.