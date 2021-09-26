Arrangements in place for Bharat Bandh: Haryana Police

Chandigarh: With farmer organisations agitating under the umbrella of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) giving a nation-wide call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday, Haryana Police has issued an advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state.



Haryana Police spokesman informed that elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration in Haryana according to directions of the state government. The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state.

The farmers organisations have given the call to block state and national highways on September 27 between 6 am and 4 pm. As per reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit in dharna on various roads and highways and block them for some time. The national and state highways in the state may see some traffic disruptions for several hours, he added.

"All the citizens are being informed about these arrangements are in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience. All the districts have also been asked to make necessary arrangements in this regard," the advisory said.

He also appealed to the farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing law and order situation. Stern action as per the law would be taken against the elements trying to disturb public order under the guise of bandh call, he added.