Around 500 shops near Taj Mahal fear closure after SC order

Agra: With the Supreme Court's order to immediately stop all commercial activities within the 500-meter periphery of the Taj Mahal, the shop owners in this area are uncertain about the future of their businesses.

There are about 500 odd restaurants, emporiums, budget hotels, cafes and other business outlets in the area that might be affected by the order.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Agra Development Authority (ADA) to prohibit commercial activities within the 500-meter periphery of the Taj Mahal.

Charchit Gaur, vice chairman of ADA said, "We have begun the survey processing of the businesses and after the completion of the survey we will identify the businesses and act accordingly to the order of the Supreme Court."

The apex court's order was in response to the application by the 71 shopkeepers, who had alleged that they were removed from near the western gate in the year 1993, whereas other commercial activities continued.

On Wednesday, locals and business owners organised a meeting to chalk out further plans.

Haji Tahir Uddin Tahir, a resident at the South Gate told that around 40,000 to 50,000 people will be affected due to the order of the apex court as the workers of the shops, factories, and hotels in the Tajganj area will lose their jobs.