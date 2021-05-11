Army's Western Command sets up three Covid hospitals

New Delhi: The Indian Army's Western Command has set up three hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh, Faridabad and Patiala in collaboration with the local administration of the respective states, an official statement said on Monday.

"The hospitals have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate/symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19," the Army statement noted. India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

"The hospitals (in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala) have the capacity to accommodate and treat mild to moderate or symptomatic patients suffering from COVID-19,"

it said. The COVID-19 hospital at Chandigarh was opened on Monday while the hospitals at Faridabad and Patiala will open on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, the statement noted.

The Army commander has dedicated these hospitals to the respective states, saying these hospitals have been set up on a war footing in coordination with the civil administration of respective states or union territory, the

statement added