Army personnel rescue 12 people from overturned bus in Ladakh
Leh: Twelve passengers, including five children, trapped inside an overturned mini-bus following an accident were rescued by the Army and provided necessary medical assistance here, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Two passenger mini-buses collided with each other on the Shyok-Durbuk road on Monday, following which one of the vehicles turned turtle, he said.
The spokesperson said a team of 12 soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) returning from Durbukh witnessed the accident.
"As first responders, the team immediately swung into action and evacuated the trapped civilians from the bus and also provided first-aid," he said, adding that there was mo loss of life in the accident.
A second quick-reaction team, along with an ambulance, was also sent from the battalion headquarters, which further provided medical assistance to the injured, the spokesman said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslim side's plea seeking to reject Hindu...24 May 2022 10:13 AM GMT
Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested on corruption...24 May 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Cong president Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for...24 May 2022 7:25 AM GMT
ED raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in case linked to arrested IAS officer...24 May 2022 7:21 AM GMT
Mentally challenged man's murder in MP: Accused posed as CBI officer;...24 May 2022 7:15 AM GMT