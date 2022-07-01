Army, Navy begin recruitment
New Delhi: The Indian Army and Navy began their recruitment processes under the Agnipath scheme on Friday, the defence ministry stated.
The Indian Air Force had on June 24 started its recruitment process under the scheme and it received 2.72 lakh applications till Thursday, the ministry said.
Violent protests against the scheme had rocked several states for nearly a week after it was unveiled on June 14 and opposition parties demanded its rollback.
The Ministry of Defence on Friday said on Twitter, "Registration for Agniveers in Indian Navy begins today."
"Join the Indian Army. Fulfill your dream of serving the country as Agniveer. Registration open for Agnipath recruitment scheme from July 1," it said.
Under the Agnipath scheme, youths from 17-and-a-half years to 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.
The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for this year, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps such as a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.
Many BJP-ruled states also declared that 'Agniveers' -- soldiers inducted under the Agnipath scheme -- will be accorded priority in induction into state police forces.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Phenomenal Pant plots India's fight back with game-changing ton on Day ...1 July 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Djokovic on cruise control mode1 July 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Sindhu loses to nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, exits Malaysia Open1 July 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Neeraj confident of breaching 90m this year1 July 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Bowlers do star turn as Indian women prevail over SL by 4 wickets1 July 2022 7:15 PM GMT