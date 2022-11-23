Army issues 'request for info' for drone detection system

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday issued a request for information for procuring integrated drone detection systems. It also issued a request for procurement for 180 canister launched anti-armour loiter ammunition (CALM) systems.

The move comes as India is stepping up its border surveillance amid continuing tension along its northern border as well as increasing incidents of arms being dropped across the border through drones.

The request for information (RFI) for nine integrated drone detection and interdiction system (improved version) was issued under the "Buy Indian" category. The indigenous content in the equipment should be 60 per cent, which will be relaxed to 50 per cent in case of indigenously designed equipment.