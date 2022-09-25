Army installs first of its kind 'Avalanche Monitoring System' in North Sikkim

Darjeeling: Indian Army and Defence Geoinformatics and Research Establishment (DGRE) jointly installed the Avalanche Monitoring Radar in North Sikkim. The radar, a first of its kind in India, can detect avalanches within three seconds of its trigger. It will assist in saving the lives of troops and civilians along with other important assets in high altitude areas.



DGRE under the Defence Research and Development Organisation is involved in forecasting and mitigating avalanche hazards. The higher reaches of Sikkim, especially the Northern part is of immense strategic importance with forward posts of the army. It is highly vulnerable to landslides and avalanches.

This radar uses a series of short microwave pulses which are scattered at the target and can detect an avalanche in under 3 seconds. The radar can see through snow and fog as well as at night, making it an all-weather solution that covers an area of 2 sq/km obviating the requirement to place additional instruments in dangerous avalanche-prone areas. The radar is also linked to an alarm system enabling automatic control and warning measures in case an avalanche is triggered. Images and videos of the event are automatically recorded for future analysis. It can detect landslides too.

The radar was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Tarn Kumar Aich, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding TriShakti Corps on 20 September 2022 at one of the Forward Posts of the Indian Army deployed at an altitude of 15,000 feet in North Sikkim.