Army fully alert at borders with China: General M M Naravane

Shimla: Chief of Army Staff, General M M Naravane, who was in Shimla on Friday, said the Indian army was fully alert and capable of defending its borders against China.



He said the detailed plans had been prepared for construction of roads in the border areas during the next 5 to 10 years. This will help in the development of the border villages and check migration of youths from these areas for economic or livelihood issues.

General Naravane, who met Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said there should be no fear among the people living in the villages close to China borders in Himachal Pradesh. The army was guarding the borders efficiently and keeping a close check on the activities on the other side.

During the discussion, the Governor stressed on infrastructure development efforts in the areas of the state bordering China.

"The Army has an important role in the development of roads, helipads and other infrastructure. The youth from villages adjoining the border are migrating towards the cities for employment opportunities, which is a matter of great concern. We need to explore possibilities of self-employment and employment at the local level," he suggested the Army Chief.

Dattatraya said the Jawans from almost every household of the lower belt of Himachal Pradesh were serving in the Indian army and the number of ex-servicemen was also quite high.

General Naravane recalled that he was well aware about the contributions rendered by gallant soldiers and officers from Himachal Pradesh, even making their supreme sacrifices.

He had also served at the ARTRAC in Shimla and always considered Himachal as his old home and was always delighted to visit this place.

He said that the Indian Army was capable of giving a befitting reply to every nefarious attempt of the enemy.

"As far as the border with China was concerned, talks were going on and there was nothing to worry about. The army was on full alert and adequate man and machinery had been deployed on our side,"

he said.

General Naravane said that there was a lot of enthusiasm among the youth for the army and a large number of them were willing to join the army. The efforts were on to give representation to every district of the country in the army. He assured that efforts would be made to start Walker hospital in Shimla at the earliest.

He said that the army was following a strict protocol as a result of which the Corona cases among the army personnel posted on the border were negligible. The extensive testing was being done for the pandemic and the soldiers returning back from leave period were being tested twice and it was also being ensured that they complete a quarantine period of 14 days.

General Naravane also expressed concern over narco-terrorism in the border areas and said that the local administration was doing better in this direction.

He said that women officers were already working in the army but now recruitment has also been started up to the core of military police and the response was encouraging.

The Army Chief also met family members of Ankush Thakur, who laid down his life at Galwan valley last year. He hailed from Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.