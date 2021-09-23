Army foils infiltration bid near LoC in J&K, 3 terrorists killed

Srinagar: The Army foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, killing three terrorists and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said here.



"We noticed some suspicious movement in the Hathlanga area near the LoC. The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed," an army officer said.

He said a large cache of arms and ammunition ,including five assault rifles, seven pistols and grenades, was recovered.

Briefing the media at the Army's Chinar Corps headquarters here, Lieutenant General D P Pandey said there has been increased activity at the terrorist launchpads on the other side of

the LoC recently.

"While there was no infiltration since the beginning of the year, there has been a lot of activity at the launchpads, which cannot happen without the knowledge of Pakistan Army commanders," he said.

Lt Gen. Pandey said this was evident from the infiltration bid that was eliminated on Thursday and the one foiled in the Uri sector on September 18-19.

Asked about the identity and nationality of the slain infiltrators, the Army officer said according to the documents recovered from their person, "one

of them was a Pakistani while we are not sure about the other two yet".

Giving details of the five-day combing operation in Gohalan and adjacent areas in Uri, he said the operation, as of now, has ceased.

"There were six terrorists, four on the other side of the LoC and two had managed to enter our side of the territory. They were challenged and after a brief gunfight, they went back. The combing operation of the rugged terrain and dense vegetation took time but as of now, there are no remnants of that group here," he added.

Asked about the necessity to shut down the telecommunication facilities in Uri, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said it was done in order to ensure that the infiltrators could not stay in touch with their handlers in

Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a militant who was involved in a firing incident on Wednesday night has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

"Last night, recently active terrorist who was earlier an OGW (overground worker) and also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar...fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalised," the Kashmir Zone police said on its Twitter handle.

The police said Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegally

acquired weapons.

"After thorough interrogation of several suspects after attack and input from sources, a CASO ( cordon and search operation) was launched at village Keshwa. While laying cordon he fired upon joint search party," the

police said.

It said all the civilians in the adjoining houses of the target area were evacuated.