Army defuses three mortar shells fired by Pak troops in Poonch

Jammu: The Army detected and defused three mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

The shells had landed in hamlets along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar on Thursday last but did not explode.

The bomb disposal squads of the Army detected them and defused them safely, they said.

