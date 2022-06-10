Army Chief reviews security along LAC in Himachal & Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has carried out a comprehensive review of India's security preparedness along the Line of Actual Control in HP and Uttarakhand.



This is the first visit of Gen Pande to the sector after taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army on April 30.

The Indian Army has been maintaining a strict vigil along the entire stretch of the LAC since the eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.

The Army said Gen Pande expressed his satisfaction with the "rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formations."

"The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande is currently on a three-day forward area visit to the LAC in the states of HP and Uttarakhand," the Army said on Friday.

In his visits to the forward posts, Gen Pande has been briefed by local commanders about the prevailing situation along the borders.

"Taking a first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness in forward areas, the Army Chief is scheduled to witness the high altitude operational capabilities of deployed formations, including mountaineering skills and long-range patrolling," the Army said.

It said Gen Pande is also reviewing the ongoing infrastructure and development work and the Army-citizen connect in the forward areas.

"While interacting with the Commanders during his visit, the Army Chief emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders," the Army said in a statement.

It said he appreciated the absorption of modern technology in undertaking persistent surveillance.