Army Chief Naravane visits forward posts in Siachen

Srinagar: On his maiden visit after assuming office, Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday visited forward posts in Siachen Sector under the crucial Northern Command.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, 'Fire & Fury' Corps, an official spokesperson said.

General Naravane was briefed on the operational readiness being maintained in the Sector by Commander, Siachen Brigade, he said.

The Army chief also met and interacted with troops deployed at the forward posts in the Siachen Sector, complimenting them for their tenacity and high morale despite the extreme challenges posed by inclement weather, difficult terrain and super high altitude conditions, the spokesperson said.

General Naravane said the entire nation is proud of the soldiers deployed in Siachen, defending the territorial integrity of India. He exhorted them to continue to discharge their duties with the same enthusiasm and zeal, and also assured them the full support of the country as well as the Army in carrying out their duties, the spokesperson said.

At the Siachen Base Camp, General Naravane laid a wreath at the iconic Siachen War Memorial in honour of all the brave Siachen Warriors who have made the supreme sacrifice in the country's defence, the official added.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army is entrusted with manning the country's borders with Pakistan and China. General Naravane took charge as the Army Chief from General Bipin Rawat on December 31.