Army Chief General Naravane inaugurates new residential facility in Kohima Orphanage

Kohima: Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, who is on three days visit to North East, inaugurated a new residential facility at Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home (KODH) in Kohima on Wednesday. This facility will be run by the Assam Rifles which is always in the forefront in extending support to the functioning of KODH & many other orphanages in the area.



Assam Rifles organised construction & furnishing of this facility which presently takes care of 95 children including 26 girls. These children not only get love, care and affection, but are also afforded education in the local schools and colleges.

Over the years, Assam Rifles has extended its support to many such social organisations, through various Civic Action projects. Earlier, items worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakhs were provided to the orphanage for construction of two toilet blocks, and provision of two computers & one television. Some quantity of basic rations was also provided in April and June 2020 in order to ensure supply of basic amenities during the pandemic. A medical camp was also organised where in all children underwent basic tests for health and hygiene, a necessary component for their healthy upbringing.