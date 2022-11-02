Army Chief Gen Pande holds talks with Bhutanese commander

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Royal Bhutan Army's Chief Operations Officer Lt Gen Batoo Tshering on ways to expand bilateral military ties amid China enhancing infrastructure around Bhutanese territory in the Doklam plateau.



Officials said the talks focused on various key dimensions of India-Bhutan defence cooperation and the two commanders reviewed the evolving regional security scenario.

Lt Gen Tshering is currently on a visit to India from October 28 to November 2.

The Bhutanese commander's visit to New Delhi comes three months after Gen Pande travelled to Bhutan.

Lt Gen Tshering reviewed the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai on October 29. On Tuesday he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in honour of the fallen heroes.

He was also accorded a guard of honour in the South Block lawns. The Doklam plateau is considered an important area for India's strategic interest.