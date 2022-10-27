Army celebrates 76th Infantry Day

new delhi: Infantry Day is commemorated on October 27 every year to acknowledge the contributions of Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. This day has a unique significance for the Nation, as it was on this day in 1947 that Infantry-men from the Indian Army became the first troops to land at Srinagar airport, an act which turned back the invaders from the outskirts of Srinagar and saved the state of J&K from a Pakistan backed tribal invasion.

As part of the celebrations a 'Wreath Laying' ceremony was organised at the National War Memorial to honour the heroes of Infantry, who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the

Nation.