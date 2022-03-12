Arms and ammunition recovered from J'khand forest

Ranchi: A huge cache of arms and ammunition, allegedly hidden by Maoists in Badi forest area of Lohardaga district, was recovered on Friday, a police officer said.



Security personnel, during a raid in Peshrar police station area, recovered one .303 regular rifle, 95 live bullets, one rifle magazine, one carbine machine gun, 97 live bullets of 9mm pistol, two carbine magazines, 12 chargers and 150 steel tiffin cans, the officer said.

The state police in association with central forces have been carrying out raids to nab Maoists, as part of Operation Double Bull', in the jungles of Lohardaga and its neighbouring districts since February 8.

Nine Maoists have been arrested so far, and one got killed during the course of a raid.

Five top Maoist leaders, carrying rewards ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, have also surrendered before the security forces, the officer added.