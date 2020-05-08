Arjuna Awaardee and powerlifting champion Subrata Dutta dies

The Giant of Jamshedpur, Subrata Dutta passed away on May 7 at his home in Jamshedpur.Dutta was the first and only man from India, who became the National champion in powerlifting and won Arjuna Award in 1979-80.



In 2008, the Iron man was accorded the prestigious Hall of Fame Award by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF). Resident of Bistupur, Jamshedpur, Dutta's journey started from a small gym in Kolkata. For the very first time he participated for Mr. Hercules Contest and won it to become "Mr. Hercules". Later in 1976, he earned the title of 'Mr India' by winning the National Bodybuilding Championship.

The Bengal boy, who was known to India's world of power as "Dada" ventured into 100s of countries and showed his great strength and unmatched determination for the sport to world.

Dutta not only achieved success and honour for his country but also dedicated his life to inspire and train Indian strength athletes. He developed the sport and headed teams of Indian athletes to Championships around the world.

His dedication towards the sport earned India's Jamshedpur Giant international recognition. He was also elected into many posts including, Secretary General of Indian Powerlifting, General Secretary of Asian Powerlifting, and President of ALL Asian Powerlifting.