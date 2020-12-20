Arjun Munda opens Tribes India showrooms in Kolkata, Gwalior

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Saturday inaugurated two Tribes India showrooms in Kolkata and Gwalior.



While addressing on the occasion, Munda said, "I am happy that TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs is doing stellar work in promoting and marketing tribal produce and products. It is my pleasure to inaugurate the 124th & 125th Tribes India showrooms across the country for marketing of the tribal handicrafts and handlooms and Van Dhan Naturals and immunity boosters."

Notably, the minister personally inaugurated the showroom in Kolkata and Gwalior showroom was virtually inaugurated by the union minister.

On the occasion, MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh appreciated the role of entire TRIFED team on their

diligent efforts during the times of pandemic and reiterated the ministry's focus on "be vocal for local."

TRIFED Chairman Ramesh Chand Meena also lauded the commendable efforts and urged the teams to continue striving to work towards the development of the tribal people.

Speaking on the occasion, TRIFED MD Pravir Krishna said, "The empowerment of the tribal people is the main objective of TRIFED and all our efforts are targeted at achieving this. Taking the Prime Minister's message forward of 'be vocal for local' and to promote the livelihood of the tribal people marketing,

TRIFED has started several path-breaking initiatives that have a wide-ranging impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people."