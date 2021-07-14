Arjun Munda calls Van Dhan Yojana boon for tribals

New Delhi: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various schemes and activities being implemented for the empowerment of tribals by TRIFED.



On the occasion, the various activities and initiatives under "Sankalp Se Siddhi – Mission Van Dhan" of TRIFED were reviewed by the Union Minister, who reviewed the TRIFED's activities along with his junior ministers Renuka Singh and Bishweswar Tudu.

At the review meeting, it was noted that TRIFED has been implementing several noteworthy programmes for the empowerment of the tribals. Over the past two years, the 'mechanism for marketing of minor forest produce (MFP) through minimum support price (MSP) and development of value chain for MFP' has impacted the tribal ecosystem in a major way, the TRIFED said in its press note.

Under the MSP for MFP scheme, cumulative procurement of Rs 1,841.74 crore has been made by states i.e. Rs 321.02 crore using government of India funds and Rs 1,520.72 crore using state funds in the last two years, including Rs 821.48 crore during the current financial year, it said, adding that it has helped in ensuring fair and remunerative prices to tribal gatherers for their produces and also raising market procurement at prices above MSP announced by the government.

On the occasion, Munda said, "It is noteworthy that TRIFED has been consistently bringing out new initiatives that take care of all aspects of tribal empowerment. Through this innovative connect programme, now information dissemination can happen both ways and lead to further development of initiatives and help our tribal brethren."