Appointment letters handed over to youths selected for Railways

BY MPost22 Nov 2022 7:00 PM GMT
Hajipur: The second phase of the campaign 'Rojgar Mela' for 10 lakh workers was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 22 through video conferencing. During the campaign, appointment letters were handed over to 71,056 youth at 45 locations across the country. In this connection, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries in Patna and Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education in Hazaribagh, provided appointment letters to new personnel selected for Railways and other ministries.

