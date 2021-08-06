'Appointed permanent officers in compliance with new IT Rules'

New Delhi: Twitter Inc on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it has appointed a Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person on permanent basis in compliance of the new Information Technology (IT) Rules. The court, however, said the affidavit filed by the microblogging platform in this regard is not on record and asked Twitter to ensure that it is brought on record.

Justice Rekha Palli noted that the copies of the affidavit have been served to other parties, including the Centre's counsel who shall come back with instructions on August 10.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, said the company has appointed permanent officials for the posts of CCO, RGO and Nodal Contact Person on August 4 in compliance of the new IT Rules and has also filed an affidavit in compliance of the court's earlier order.

During the hearing, the court said, so they are in compliance now?

To this Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, said, Seemingly so but we need to verify.

The high court had earlier expressed displeasure over Twitter Inc for appointing a contingent worker as CCO and had said the microblogging platform was non-compliant with the new IT Rules.

It had noted that while the rules mandated appointment of a key managerial person or a senior employee as CCO, Twitter had disclosed in its affidavit that it had appointed a contingent worker through a third party contractor.

It had directed Twitter to not only disclose all the details pertaining to the appointment of the CCO as well as the Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) but also clarify as to why a Nodal Contact Person had not been appointed yet and by when the position will be filled.