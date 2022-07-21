Apple growers protest against GST hike in HP
Shimla: Hundreds of apple growers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Manch (SKM) held a massive protest on Wednesday at Rohru seeking complete withdrawal of GST imposed on the packed apple cartons.
CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, among several leaders of the left-wing, besides non-political organisations working for the rights of the farmers, joined the protest.
"Today, the government's neglect of farmers and gardeners, especially apples, has created a crisis in the economy of Rs 5,500 crore. Against these policies of the government vigorous demonstrations were also organised at Theog, Kotkhai, Narkanda, Rampur, Nirmand, Ani, Kinnaur, Mandi and Shimla, beside Rohru," said Harish Chauhan, convenor of the SKM.
The Morcha declared at the protest that if the state government failed to withdraw the GST hike of 12 to 18 per cent on apple boxes and also provide subsidy on fertilizers, fungicides, insecticides, and trays, a strong demonstration would be held outside the Secretariat in Shimla on August 5, 2022.
They also asked for implementation of the MIS scheme for the apples on the pattern of Kashmir, which has a higher procurement price Rs 60 for Grade A, Rs 44 for grade B and Rs 24 for grade C.
