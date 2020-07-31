Apple crop hit by scab in Himachal

Shimla: In the Covid-19 crisis, Himachal Pradesh's Rs 4500 crore apple economy is facing new dangers. Apple scab, a fungal disease, has reappeared in the apple orchards after almost 38 years threatening to cause an extensive damage to the season's crop.



Not only that the disease may spoil the health of the apples, its taste, size and colour but will leave scars in the fruit.

Dr Des Raj, Deputy Director, Horticulture admits "our reports suggest that 15 percent of the apple crop in Shimla district has been infected by the scab. This is a disease which has come back after 38 years. Earlier in 1982-1983, the disease had sent the apple growers to sleepless nights. It took 10 years to control the disease."

He claims that during the lockdown time, the apple growers could not follow the spray schedule. That seems to be prime reason for reappearance of the disease.

Nearly 1,000 hectares of the apple orchards, including Rohru, Kotgarh and Jubbal-Kotkhai are worst hit.

Many parts of Mandi and Kullu districts have also reported the disease.

Though it's a low crop season as the apple orchards have already been hit by inclement weather. Currently it's shortage of migrant labour from Nepal, which has created uncertainties in the marketing.

"The initial arrival in the whole markets in Shimla has been well received as far as price is concerned but it is the scab that spreads to the orchards in the neighourhoods, the growers will not be able to handle it," Harish Chauhan, an orchardist said.

Raj Kumar Chauhan, another grower says initially some marks of the disease's appearance did not worry him thinking that he had taken care of the orchard well, and followed the spray schedule. Gradually, as the crop progressed, the disease left him in shock with black scars on the fruit. It spread widely.

He informs that WhatsApp groups of the farmers are flooded with posts about scab assuming an alarming proportion which could be a warning signal for the farmers, struggling Covid crisis, and shortage of the Nepali labour in the apple belt.

Apple scab disease, caused by fungus scientifically known as Venturia inaequalis, was first noticed in Himachal Pradesh in 1977. The disease that can impair the size, shape, and colour of apples, had turned into an epidemic in 1982-83, infecting entire orchards.

State's horticulture minister Mohinder Singh Thakur shares the concerns of the apple growers. "It's true some reports have some about scab attack.Remedial steps are being taken to address the issue," he said.