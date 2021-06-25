Appeal against Tarun Tejpal's acquittal adjourned to July 29

Panaji: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned till July 29 an appeal filed by the Goa government against the acquittal of journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rape case.



A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and M S Jawalkar allowed the government to amend their appeal and serve a copy of the same along with all related documents to Tejpal.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, told the bench they would require some time to prepare. The bench then said it would hear the appeal on July 29.