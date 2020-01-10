Apex Court to hear pleas against Rohingyas, deportation in March
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it will hear on March 18 a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar.
The top court is also seized of petitions which support the government's stand to deport over 40,000 Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar and are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices on some intervention applications.
One of the intervention application is filed by the United Nations special rapporteur saying that the Centre's decision for mass deportation of the Rohingya as being "impermissible under international human rights law", and India should ensure that the Rohingyas enjoy "equality before the law and equal access to judicial remedies and individualised forms of due process".
