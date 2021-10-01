Anurag Thakur launches Clean India programme

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur participated in cleanliness drive on the launch of nationwide Clean India programme from Prayagraj in UP on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya and MoS Sports, Youth Welfare, Panchayati Raj, UP Upendra Tiwarialso graced the occasion. Secretary of Department of Sports M/o YAS GoI, Usha Sharma and senior officials of the State and Centre also attended the event.



Speaking on the occasion Anurag Thakur said that there could not be a better place than Sangam city to start this Clean India programme. The message emanating from here will inspire the whole country. Prayagraj has been an important part of history, once again history is being created here with launch of cleanliness drive which will be the largest in the world.

Thakur appealed to everyone to take part in this programme which will run from October 1 to October 31, 2021.

"We are celebrating 75 years of India's independence, our freedom fighters freed the country from the colonialists, now the youth will free the country of garbage. Freedom fighters gave 'balidaan' (sacrifice), we ask for your 'yogdaan' (contribution)", the Minister exhorted the young volunteers present on the occasion.