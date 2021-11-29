'Antyodaya Utthan Melas held to connect people with self-employment'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that under the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme along with fostering entrepreneurial spirit among 1.5 lakh families having an income of less than Rs. 1 lakh, Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas are being organised at the block level to connect people with self-employment as well as to benefit them from the welfare policies of the government.

In the first phase, from November 29 to December 25 Good Governance Day, youths across the state would be given a chance to choose their profession at melas in

180 places. The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today. He informed that the ambitious Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Yojana has been implemented to raise the standard of living of the last person standing in the queue, under this Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas will be organized across the state from Monday.

A special campaign was launched to identify the eligible families under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. Out of 3.25 lakh families whose income is less than Rs 1 lakh, personal information of 1.5 lakh families

was taken.

He said that according to the schedule issued in each district, eligible families would be selected for business and self-employment on a large scale in these Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas, which would be held for two or three days. For this, the state has been divided into 272 zones and a nodal officer has been appointed in each zone.