Antilia bomb scare case: Rs 45 lakh paid for Mansukh Hiran killing, NIA tells court

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday told a special court here that Rs 45 lakh was paid by an accused for the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.The central probe agency said this while seeking a 30-day extension to file a charge sheet in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

An explosives-laden SUV was found near the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and Hiran, who had claimed that he was earlier in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek on March 5. The special court had, on June 9, granted an extension of two months to the NIA to file a charge sheet.

On Tuesday, the NIA told court its probe had revealed that Rs 45 lakh was paid by an accused for the killing of Hiran and there was need to find out who had funded this accused.

It also told court the statements of 150 witnesses had been recorded while a team in Delhi was also recording statements as part of the probe. Among those arrested in the case are former police officials Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Waze.