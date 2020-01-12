Anti-national sloganeers at JNU deserve jail: Shah slams Rahul, Kejriwal
Jabalpur: Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that those who had raised "anti-national" slogans on the JNU campus deserved to be put behind bars.
Questionning whether Gandhi and Kejriwal are "cousin brothers" of "tukde tukde sloganeers", Shah told a public meeting that whosoever speaks against the country will be jailed.
"In JNU, some boys had raised anti-national slogans. They indulged in slogans like' Bharat tera tukde ho ek hazar, inshallaha, inshallaha'....Should they not be put in jails?" the BJP chief asked a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has stirred the politics in the country.
With people at the meeting raising slogans like "Desh ke gaddaronke, jute maro salonko" (traitors should be slapped with footwear), Shah asked, "Speak loudly. Should they not be put in jails?"
"...Rahul Baba and Kejriwal are saying save them, save them (the anti-national sloganeers). Are they your cousin brothers?" he questionned amid cheers from the crowd.
Shah, however, didn't mention the exact timeline of the alleged sloganeering at the JNU in his speech.
A case had been registered by Delhi police against then JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and several others, for being involved in an event at the university on February 9, 2016, in which anti-India slogans were allegedly raised. Shah singled out Kejriwal, who heads the AAP government in poll-bound Delhi, during his speech.
"Listen Kejriwalji. Whosoever speaks against the country will find a place behind bars and nowhere else," Shah said.
Kejriwal had on Thursday blamed the Centre for the January 5 violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as he defended the Delhi Police which has faced widespread criticism for failing to take action.
