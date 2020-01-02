Anti-CAA stir at AMU: Allahabad HC reserves order on police action

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved order on a PIL against police action during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 15.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma reserved judgment will pronounce its judgment on January 7. In the petition filed by Mohd Aman Khan of Allahabad, it was stated that students were protesting peacefully against the legislation since December 13.

On December 15, students gathered at Maulana Azad Library and marched up to the university gate, where police tried to provoke them, the petitioner said. "After some time, police started firing tear gas shells at students and they were canecharged," the petitioner alleged, adding that around 100 students were injured.