Anti-CAA stir at AMU: Allahabad HC reserves order on police action
Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved order on a PIL against police action during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 15.
The Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma reserved judgment will pronounce its judgment on January 7. In the petition filed by Mohd Aman Khan of Allahabad, it was stated that students were protesting peacefully against the legislation since December 13.
On December 15, students gathered at Maulana Azad Library and marched up to the university gate, where police tried to provoke them, the petitioner said. "After some time, police started firing tear gas shells at students and they were canecharged," the petitioner alleged, adding that around 100 students were injured.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC2 Jan 2020 7:11 PM GMT
Tata Sons moves SC against Mistry's reinstatement2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Fireman killed, 13 injured in factory fire at Peeragarhi2 Jan 2020 7:10 PM GMT
Sonia speaks to Gehlot, Centre assures all help2 Jan 2020 7:09 PM GMT
Prejudiced' Centre rejected Maharashtra, Bengal tableaux...2 Jan 2020 7:08 PM GMT