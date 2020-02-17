Anti-CAA protests: Ten complaints against police, UP tells High Court

Allahabad: Ten complaints were received against police personnel in connection with alleged atrocities during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh and these were being examined, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, appearing for the state government, told a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma that during protests against CAA on December 20-21 in the state, 22 people has died. As many as 83 people and 45 police personal were injured.

For committing riot and destroying public properties, FIRs have been lodged against 883 people out of which 561 have been granted bail, he submitted.

From the remaining, bail applications filed by 111 people are pending in different courts, he said. Goyal said that 10 complaints were received against police personnel and these were being examined.

Earlier, the court had directed the state government to apprise it of FIRs/complaints filed by any group or organisation alleging police atrocities on protestors during the anti-CAA protests in the state.

The court has now fixed March 18 for hearing the public interest litigations that alleged police atrocities during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench asked the petitioners and the state government to file their affidavits and documents.

In the petitions, it was alleged that excessive force was used by the police on protestors resulting in several deaths and injuries.