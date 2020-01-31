Anti-CAA protests: SC notice to UP govt on plea for quashing of notices for recovering damages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea seeking quashing of notices sent to alleged protestors by district administration for recovering losses caused by damage to public properties during agitations against CAA in the state.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph, issued notice to the state government and directed it to file its response within four weeks.

The apex court was hearing a plea which has alleged that that notices have been sent in Uttar Pradesh in an "arbitrary manner" against a person, who had died six years ago at the age of 94, and also to two others who are aged above 90.

Advocate Parwaiz Arif Titu, petitioner in the case, has sought stay on these notices claiming they have been sent to persons who have not been booked under any penal provisions and no details of FIR or any criminal offences have been made out against them.