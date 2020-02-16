Anti-CAA protests continue for third day in Tamil Nadu
Chennai: Anti-CAA protests by members of Muslim community continued for the third day on Sunday in Old Washermanpet area in the city and some other parts of Tamil Nadu.
The fresh round of agitations against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after a lull since December, followed the violence that broke out during a protest here on Friday in which four police personnel and some protesters suffered injuries.
Agitators at Old Washermanpet area raised slogans against CAA and sought its withdrawal during the protest, which was peaceful.
"Several Muslim outfits have joined hands and are taking part in the protest today. We seek withdrawal of the CAA..," a protester said.
The state had witnessed a series of protests against CAA by political parties, including the main opposition DMK and Congress, while some Muslim outfits too had hit the streets to register their opposition to the controversial law.
In a related development, several senior IPS officials have been assigned specified areas to maintain law and order.
"In view of the developments on CAA, NRC and NPR issues, officers are directed to take charge immediately of the areas noted, take stock of law and order development and adequate precautionery measures", the order issued by DGP J K Tripathy said.
A report from Coimbatore said members of various Muslim outfits continued their Shaheenbagh-like demonstration in Tirupur for the third day, condemning the police action on anti-CAA agitators in Chennai.
