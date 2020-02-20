Anti-CAA protesters begin indefinite fast in Lucknow

Lucknow: Women protesting against the citizenship law at the Clock Tower in Lucknow have started an indefinite fast from Thursday.

"It has been 33 days since we are on protest and the state government has used all means to make us give up the protest. We have now started an indefinite fast because we want to tell the government that we can lay down our lives but will not succumb to pressure," said Shabeeh Fatima, a protester.

She said that no government representative had made an effort to talk to the protesters since the past 33 days. "If they want us to die, we will do so," she added.

With temperatures now rising, the women have not even been allowed to put up a tent at the protest site.

"Even our umbrellas are being snatched away by the police," said Resham Khan.

Meanwhile, several social organisations are pitching in with support for the protesters.