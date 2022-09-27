Another festival special train to run daily

MALIGAON: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate a festival special train between Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal - Jogbani to facilitate the passengers during puja rush. The festival special train will run for four trips each in both directions. Festival special train no. 04010 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Jogbani) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:45 hours on all Tuesdays from October 18 to November 8 to reach Jogbani at 05:20 hours on Thursdays. Festival special train No. 04009 (Jogbani- Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart from Jogbani at 09:00 hours on all Thursdays from October 20 to November 10 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 16:05 hours on the next day. During its both way journey, the festival secial train will run via Araria, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Gorakhpur and Moradabad stations. It will run with 18 sleeper class coaches, 04 general coaches and 02 luggage vans.