Another coronavirus-related fatality in J-K

Srinagar: A 76-year-old man from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital here, taking the number of virus-related fatalities in the union territory to 94, officials said on Sunday.



The patient from Kulgam died at the Chest Diseases hospital here late on Saturday evening, the officials said.

They said the patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday at the SMHS hospital and was shifted to the CD hospital later in the evening.

The patient had multiple underlying conditions and died soon after being admitted at the CD hospital, they added.