Another cop held for killing of Kanpur businessman

Lucknow: A policeman, wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta, was held in Gorakhpur Saturday, a senior official said. Sub-inspector Vijay Yadav was arrested in Gorakhpur, when he was trying to flee to a safe place at an appropriate time.

"Accused Vijay Yadav (32), a resident of Jaunpur, is the sixth accused in the case, and with his arrest, all the six accused persons named in the case have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.