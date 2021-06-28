Another BJP leader criticises Coronavirus handling in UP

Ballia (UP): Criticising the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh, a ruling party leader has claimed that at least 10 people died in every village during the second wave as no lessons were learnt from the first one.



State BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh, who made the remarks on Saturday, is the latest among the party's leaders who have questioned the management of the coronavirus infection in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh rued that the Health Department did not learn any lesson from the first wave of COVID-19 which led to a large number of deaths due to the disease in the second wave.

At least 10 people died from every village in the state during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, he alleged.

The BJP leader also demanded that Rs 10 lakh be given to the kin of those who succumbed to the infection.

He lamented that after 75 years of freedom, this district with a population

of 34 lakh, has "no doctors or medicines".

On being reminded that during his visit to Ballia, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Health Department, Singh said the officials had misled the CM, and the truth was not shown.

He also urged the BJP government to give a diesel subsidy to farmers.

Earlier in May, BJP's Sitapur MLA Rakesh Rathore had joined the list of ruling party lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh, expressing resentment over the alleged COVID-19 mismanagement in the state and saying that he feared a sedition charge for speaking up.