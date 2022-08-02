Annual new HIV infections fell by 46% in India since 2010: Govt
New Delhi: As per the latest HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) estimation 2021 report, the estimated number of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in India is 24.01 lakh, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Around 45 per cent (10.83 lakh) of the total estimated people living with HIV are women and two per cent (around 51,000) are children below the age of 12 years, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in reply to a written question.
The highest number of estimated PLHIV are in Maharashtra (3.94 lakh), followed by Andhra Pradesh (3.21 lakh), Karnataka (2.76 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (1.78 lakh), Tamil Nadu (1.63 lakh), Telangana (1.56 lakh), Bihar (1.43 lakh), and Gujarat (1.14 lakh).
Together, these eight states account for 72 per cent of the total estimated PLHIV in India, the minister stated.
"The HIV/AIDS disease has an overall declining trend in India. As per HIV Estimation 2021, annual new HIV infections have declined by 46 per cent in India since 2010. Globally, annual new HIV infections have declined by 32 per cent since 2010 (UNAIDS 2022 fact sheet)," she said in the reply.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bengal records about 883 new Covid cases in past 24 hours2 Aug 2022 6:40 PM GMT
Two state-run hospitals accused of denying admission to heart patient2 Aug 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Cyber crime alert: Cops share screenshots of messages sent by frauds2 Aug 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Workshop on Baul music inaugurated2 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT
Monkeypox: Health dept to hold workshops to sensitise docs2 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT