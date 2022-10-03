Anish Dayal Singh takes charge as ITBP DG

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Anish Dayal Singh on Monday took charge as the new director general (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police that guards the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China.



The 1988-batch officer of Manipur cadre was handed over the ceremonial baton by his batchmate SL Thaosen who has been holding the additional charge of the about the 90,000-personnel-strong mountain-warfare trained force since August after Sanjay Arora was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner.

Before taking charge at the ITBP force headquarter at Lodhi Road, Singh was accorded a guard of honour following which senior officers gave him a presentation on the operations and deployment of the force.

Singh, who belongs to the Manipur cadre, is the 32nd DG of the ITBP and has been serving as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau where he handled several sensitive assignments.