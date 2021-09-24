Anirudh Tewari is new Punjab CS

Chandigarh: Three days after taking over as new Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on Thursday appointed Anirudh Tewari as the new Chief Secretary of the State.



A 1990-batch IAS officer, Tewari, replaced Vini Mahajan, a 1987-batch IAS officer who became the first woman to hold this coveted post after she was handpicked by Captain Amarinder Singh-led government last year.

Tewari is currently holding the position of the Additional Chief Secretary Development, ACS Food Processing, ACS Horticulture and ACS Governance Reforms and Public Grievances. Tewari has superseded four officers –Ravneet Kaur, Sanjay Kumar, VK Janjua and Kripa Shankar Saroj.

The government has now re-designated all the four as Special Chief Secretary to Government of Punjab.

Vini Mahajan, too, has been re-designated as Special Chief Secretary.

According to the orders issued by the state government, Tewari would also be the Principal Secretary Personnel and Vigilance besides Financial Commissioner Development, Principal Secretary, Food Processing and in addition Principal Secretary, Horticulture and in addition Principal Secretary, Governance Reforms & Public Grievances.

Tewari has served in various capacities in the State as well as in the Central Government. Currently, he was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Governance Reforms in Government of Punjab. Earlier, he had also served as ACS, Power, New & Renewable Energy Sources, and Principal Secretary Finance, Planning, Industries & Commerce, Power and CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (INVEST PUNJAB).

Tewari had also worked as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, Govt. of India and the Country Coordinator for International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) (An agency of the United Nations). He had completed his graduation in Electronics & Electrical Communications Engineering and post-graduation in Economics from Punjab University. He had also received his Master's in International Development Policy from Duke University, Durham, USA.

Tewari had also served as Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur and Secretary, Punjab State Electricity Board besides ADC Ferozepur, SDM Abohar and Sangrur. While interacting with senior state officers after taking over, Tewari said he would deliver as a team to achieve all tasks in different fields and strive hard to fulfil the state mission for holistic development.

Earlier, on the day Channi was sworn in, the government had appointed Hussan Lal as the new Principal Secretary to CM and Rahul Tiwari the new Special Principal Secretary to CM replacing Captain Amarinder Singh handpicked Tejvir Singh and Gurkirat Kirpal Singh respectively.

Meanwhile, sources said that the name of new DGP is also expected to be announced any moment.

The names of VK Bhawra, Sidharth Chattopadhyay and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota are doing the round in political and bureaucratic circles for the top police post.