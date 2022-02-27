'Animal husbandry will eradicate unemployment'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the 38th State Level Livestock Exhibition organized in Bhiwani today, announced doubling the budget of medicines of the Animal Husbandry Department. He added that those selling spurious milk in the state would not be tolerated. More programmes will be run to improve the breed of milch animals and by promoting animal husbandry efforts will be made to eradicate unemployment and increase the income of farmers in the State.

Khattar said that being a farmer himself, he understands the pain and sorrow of the farmers. The income of the farmer is also decreasing due to a decrease in the holding of land share. That is why efforts are being made by the government to increase the income of the farmers. He declared from the stage that problems may be many, their solution is only one. While appealing to the farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, the Chief Minister said that soon the government is going to organize a big conference on zero-budget farming.

By connecting the agricultural sector with scientific and new technology, the expenditure of the farmer can be reduced. Apart from this, we can make the land fertile by using dung manure, cow urine etc. The government is going to start an active campaign to strengthen the concept of zero-budget farming.

He said that many loan and grant schemes are being run to encourage allied businesses of agriculture like beekeeping, dairy, mushroom production etc. to increase the income of the farmer. By connecting the youth with such schemes, efforts are being made to curb unemployment.