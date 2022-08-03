'Anganwadi scheme open to all beneficiaries'

New Delhi: The Anganwadi Services Scheme is open to all eligible beneficiaries and the only pre-condition is that the beneficiary has to be registered at the nearest Anganwadi centre with Aadhaar identification, according to new guidelines of the 'Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2' policy.



The Women and Child Development Ministry, however, clarified that a child's Aadhaar card shall not be mandatory for availing benefits under the Anganwadi Services Scheme and the same can be accessed using the mother's Aadhaar card.

"The Anganwadi Services Scheme is open to all eligible beneficiaries on demand, irrespective of caste, religion and income criteria. The only pre-condition is that the beneficiary has to be registered at the nearest Anganwadi Centre with Aadhaar identification," it said.

Under the 'Scheme for Adolescent Girls', beneficiaries will require Aadhaar numbers to avail benefits, the guidelines stated.

"The beneficiaries for the scheme will be adolescent girls in the age group of 14-18 years who will be identified by the states concerned. All beneficiaries will require Aadhaar number to avail benefits under the scheme," it said.

Under 'Poshan 2.0', the scheme for adolescent girls has been revised, and the targeted beneficiaries now comprise girls in the age group of 14 to 18 years in aspirational districts of states, including Assam and the northeastern states, instead of out-of-school girls in the age group of 11-14 years earlier.

The government on Tuesday released new guidelines for the 'Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2' policy that aims to look at interventions to address malnutrition concerns.