Andhra CM Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses State issues

New Delhi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence here on Monday and discussed several key issues related to the State including Polavaram project, compensating resource gap funds, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, arrears from Telangana Discoms to the State, and Special Category Status among others and submitted letters to this effect.



During the interaction, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to help in completing the construction of the Polavaram project at the earliest and urged him to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore as the Technical Advisory Committee had already approved. Also, he asked him to reimburse Rs 2900 crore which was spent by the State government towards the Polavaram Project, and requested the Prime Minister to clear the bills in total fortnightly like in other National projects and not component-wise.

Further, the CM asked him to provide Rs 10,000 crore on an ad hoc basis so that the construction works of the project can proceed smoothly. He appealed to provide an R&R package to the displaced families in a DBT manner, which ensures transparency. He asked the Prime Minister to release funds of Rs 32,625 crore under Resource Gap Fund for various pending bills under 10th Pay Commission, during the period 2014-15.

The Chief Minister explained to the Prime Minister that due to the lack of rationalization in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, the state is suffering serious losses and has already brought this matter to his attention, where a large number of needy and deserving persons were uncovered. He said that the state government is providing a ration to 2.68 crore beneficiaries, of which 61 percent belong to rural areas and 41 percent are from urban areas.